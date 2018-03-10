DVD-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Verleih
|1
|neu
|Outlander - 3. Staffel [5 DVDs]
|Sony
|2
|2
|Fifty Shades of Grey - Gefährliche Liebe (Unmaskiert)
|Universal
|3
|1
|Stephen King's Es (2017)
|Warner Home
|4
|3
|Cars 3: Evolution
|Disney
|5
|neu
|Doctor's Diary Collection - Staffel 1-3 [6 DVDs]
|Universum
|6
|10
|Blade Runner 2049
|Sony
|7
|neu
|Game of Thrones - 7. Staffel [4 DVDs]
|Warner Home
|8
|neu
|Game of Thrones - 4. Staffel [5 DVDs]
|Warner Home
|9
|9
|Vaiana
|Disney
|10
|neu
|Game of Thrones - 5. Staffel [5 DVDs]
|Warner Home
Quelle: Amazon