DVD-Charts

09.03.2018
Top Ten
PlatzVorwocheTitelVerleih
1neuOutlander - 3. Staffel [5 DVDs]Sony
22Fifty Shades of Grey - Gefährliche Liebe (Unmaskiert)Universal
31Stephen King's Es (2017)Warner Home
43Cars 3: EvolutionDisney
5neuDoctor's Diary Collection - Staffel 1-3 [6 DVDs]Universum
610Blade Runner 2049Sony
7neuGame of Thrones - 7. Staffel [4 DVDs]Warner Home
8neuGame of Thrones - 4. Staffel [5 DVDs]Warner Home
99VaianaDisney
10neuGame of Thrones - 5. Staffel [5 DVDs]Warner Home


Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 09.03.2018

