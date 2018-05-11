DVD-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Studio
|1
|1
|Star Wars: Die letzten Jedi
|Disney
|2
|neu
|Jumanji: Willkommen im Dschungel
|Sony Pic.
|3
|4
|Thor: Tag der Entscheidung
|Disney
|4
|2
|Helene Fischer Live - Die Arena Tournee (Ltd. Fanedition)
|Universal
|5
|10
|Doctor Strange
|Disney
|6
|3
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Universal Pic.
|7
|neu
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|Disney
|8
|6
|Fack Ju Göhte 3
|Constantin
|9
|neu
|Fifty Shades of Grey - Gefährliche Liebe (Unmaskiert)
|Universal Pic.
|10
|7
|Ferdinand: Geht STIERisch ab!
|Twentieth Century Fox
Quelle: Amazon