DVD-Charts
11.05.2018
Kino-Charts

DVD-Charts

Top Ten
PlatzVorwocheTitelStudio
11Star Wars: Die letzten JediDisney
2neuJumanji: Willkommen im DschungelSony Pic.
34Thor: Tag der EntscheidungDisney
42Helene Fischer Live - Die Arena Tournee (Ltd. Fanedition)Universal
510Doctor StrangeDisney
63Pitch Perfect 3Universal Pic.
7neuGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Disney
86Fack Ju Göhte 3Constantin
9neuFifty Shades of Grey - Gefährliche Liebe (Unmaskiert)Universal Pic.
107Ferdinand: Geht STIERisch ab!Twentieth Century Fox


Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 11. Mai 2018

Mit ePaper wird die Zeitung digital: Testen Sie jetzt das ePaper Ihrer Heimatzeitung zwei Wochen kostenlos!
Link zum Thema
Copyright © mittelhessen.de 2018
zurück weitere Meldungen Drucken
Kommentare (0)
Kommentar schreiben
Mehr aus Kino-Charts
Seitenanfang Impressum Netiquette Anzeigen AGB Abos AGB Onlineauftritt AGB Digital Abo AGB E-Paper AGB Gewinnspiel AGB Datenschutz & Nutzungsbedingungen
Medienhaus Kontakt
Newsfactory GmbH