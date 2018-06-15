DVD-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Studio
|1
|Neu
|Maze Runner: Die Auserwählten in der Todeszone
|Twentieth Century Fox
|2
|1
|Wunder
|Studiocanal
|3
|3
|Greatest Showman
|Twentieth Century Fox
|4
|3
|Star Wars: Die letzten Jedi
|Walt Disney
|5
|Neu
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Universal Pictures
|6
|Neu
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|Twentieth Century Fox
|7
|7
|Die dunkelste Stunde
|Universal Pictures
|8
|4
|Jumanji: Willkommen im Dschungel
|Sony Pictures
|9
|5
|Fack Ju Göhte 3
|Constantin Film
|10
|9
|Coco
|Walt Disney
Quelle: Amazon