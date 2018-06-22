DVD-Charts
22.06.2018
Top Ten
PlatzVorwocheTitelStudio
1neuFifty Shades of Grey - Befreite LustUniversal Pictures Germany
2neuFifty Shades - 3 Movie CollectionUniversal Pictures Germany
32WunderSTUDIOCANAL
41Maze Runner: Die Auserwählten in der TodeszoneTwentieth Century Fox
53Greatest ShowmanTwentieth Century Fox
64Star Wars: Die letzten JediWalt Disney
7neuFifty Shades of Grey - Gefährliche LiebeUniversal Pictures Germany
89Fack Ju Göhte 3Constantin Film
910CocoWalt Disney
108Jumanji: Willkommen im DschungelSony Pictures


Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 22. Juni

