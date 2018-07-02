DVD-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Studio
|1
|1
|Fifty Shades of Grey - Befreite Lust
|Universal Pictures Germany
|2
|3
|Wunder
|STUDIOCANAL
|3
|2
|Fifty Shades - 3 Movie Collection
|Universal Pictures Germany
|4
|5
|Greatest Showman
|Twentieth Century Fox
|5
|4
|Maze Runner: Die Auserwählten in der Todeszone
|Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment
|6
|neu
|Der König der Löwen (Disney Classics)
|Walt Disney
|7
|6
|Star Wars: Die letzten Jedi
|Walt Disney
|8
|8
|Fack Ju Göhte 3
|Constantin Film
|9
|9
|Coco
|Walt Disney
|10
|10
|Jumanji: Willkommen im Dschungel
|Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Quelle: Amazon