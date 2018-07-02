DVD-Charts
01.07.2018
Top Ten
PlatzVorwocheTitelStudio
11Fifty Shades of Grey - Befreite LustUniversal Pictures Germany
23WunderSTUDIOCANAL
32Fifty Shades - 3 Movie CollectionUniversal Pictures Germany
45Greatest ShowmanTwentieth Century Fox
54Maze Runner: Die Auserwählten in der TodeszoneTwentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment
6neuDer König der Löwen (Disney Classics)Walt Disney
76Star Wars: Die letzten JediWalt Disney
88Fack Ju Göhte 3Constantin Film
99CocoWalt Disney
1010Jumanji: Willkommen im DschungelSony Pictures Home Entertainment


Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 29. Juni

