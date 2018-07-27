DVD-Charts
27.07.2018
Top Ten
PlatzVorwocheTitelLabel
1neuBlack PantherWalt Disney
21Fifty Shades of Grey - Befreite LustUniversal Pictures Germany
3neuMamma Mia! - Der FilmUniversal Pictures Germany
4neuPhantastische Tierwesen und wo sie zu finden sindWarner Home Video
53Greatest ShowmanTwentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment
69CocoWalt Disney
72WunderSTUDIOCANAL
8neuShape of Water: Das Flüstern des WassersTwentieth Century
9neuRed SparrowTwentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment
106Fifty Shades - 3 Movie CollectionUniversal Pictures Germany


Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 28. Juli

