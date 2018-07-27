DVD-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Label
|1
|neu
|Black Panther
|Walt Disney
|2
|1
|Fifty Shades of Grey - Befreite Lust
|Universal Pictures Germany
|3
|neu
|Mamma Mia! - Der Film
|Universal Pictures Germany
|4
|neu
|Phantastische Tierwesen und wo sie zu finden sind
|Warner Home Video
|5
|3
|Greatest Showman
|Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment
|6
|9
|Coco
|Walt Disney
|7
|2
|Wunder
|STUDIOCANAL
|8
|neu
|Shape of Water: Das Flüstern des Wassers
|Twentieth Century
|9
|neu
|Red Sparrow
|Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment
|10
|6
|Fifty Shades - 3 Movie Collection
|Universal Pictures Germany
Quelle: Amazon