DVD-Charts

12.10.2018
PlatzVorwocheTitelStudio
1neuJurassic World: Das gefallene KönigreichUniversal Pictures Germany
21Solo: A Star Wars StoryWalt Disney
35Phantastische Tierwesen und wo sie zu finden sindWarner Home Video
42Deadpool 2 [DVD]Twentieth Century Fox
54Avengers: Infinity WarWalt Disney
63Die kleine HexeSTUDIOCANAL
7neuRampage: Big Meets BiggerWarner Home Video
8neuChicago Fire - Staffel sechs [6 DVDs]Universal Pictures Germany
9neuWunderSTUDIOCANAL
10neuFeinde - HostilesUniversum Film


Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 16.10.

