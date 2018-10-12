DVD-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Studio
|1
|neu
|Jurassic World: Das gefallene Königreich
|Universal Pictures Germany
|2
|1
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|Walt Disney
|3
|5
|Phantastische Tierwesen und wo sie zu finden sind
|Warner Home Video
|4
|2
|Deadpool 2 [DVD]
|Twentieth Century Fox
|5
|4
|Avengers: Infinity War
|Walt Disney
|6
|3
|Die kleine Hexe
|STUDIOCANAL
|7
|neu
|Rampage: Big Meets Bigger
|Warner Home Video
|8
|neu
|Chicago Fire - Staffel sechs [6 DVDs]
|Universal Pictures Germany
|9
|neu
|Wunder
|STUDIOCANAL
|10
|neu
|Feinde - Hostiles
|Universum Film
Quelle: Amazon