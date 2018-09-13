Goldene und Diamantene Konfirmation
Nauborn Bei der Goldenen und Diamantenen Konfirmation der Jahrgänge 1958 und 1968 in Nauborn hat Pfarrerin Hildegard Twittenhoff im Gottesdienst an die Einsegnung von damals erinnert. Vor 50 Jahren wurden in Nauborn konfirmiert (linkes Foto v. l.): Petra Gronych (geborene Sinkel), Roswitha Will (Theiß), Wolfgang Keller, Karin Mack (Neidull) und Ursula Schreiber (Irmer). Diamantene Konfirmanden sind (rechtes Foto v. l.): Bernd Weber, Christa Röder, Hannelore Strickmann (Petry) und Egon Wenzel. (red/Fotos: privat)

