Musik-Charts

09.03.2018
Top Ten
PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/enLabel
11Bravo Hits, Vol.100 (Ltd. Special Ed.)Various ArtistsSony
2neuToggo Music 48Various ArtistsSony
35MTV UnpluggedPeter MaffayRCA D
4neuFirepowerJudas PriestSony
56÷ Divide (Deluxe Edition)Ed SheeranWarner
67Im Auge des SturmsSantianoWe Love Music
73Bravo Hits,Vol.100Various ArtistsSony
82Fifty Shades of Grey 3: Befreite LustOSTRepublic
9neuWhistle Down the WindJoan BaezProper
10neuNightfallTill BrönnerMasterworks

Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 09.03.2018

