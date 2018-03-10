Musik-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|1
|Bravo Hits, Vol.100 (Ltd. Special Ed.)
|Various Artists
|Sony
|2
|neu
|Toggo Music 48
|Various Artists
|Sony
|3
|5
|MTV Unplugged
|Peter Maffay
|RCA D
|4
|neu
|Firepower
|Judas Priest
|Sony
|5
|6
|÷ Divide (Deluxe Edition)
|Ed Sheeran
|Warner
|6
|7
|Im Auge des Sturms
|Santiano
|We Love Music
|7
|3
|Bravo Hits,Vol.100
|Various Artists
|Sony
|8
|2
|Fifty Shades of Grey 3: Befreite Lust
|OST
|Republic
|9
|neu
|Whistle Down the Wind
|Joan Baez
|Proper
|10
|neu
|Nightfall
|Till Brönner
|Masterworks
Quelle: Amazon