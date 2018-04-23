Musik-Charts
23.04.2018
Top Ten
PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/enLabel
1neuZimmer mit BlickRevolverheldColumbia D
21Rivalen und RebellenFrei.WildRookies & Kings
3neuMusik an, Welt ausEuleEl Cartel
4neuSchlüsselkindSashaPolydor
5neuGolden (Deluxe Edition)Kylie MinogueBMG Rights
62NeonRea GarveyIsland
79AmericaThirty Seconds to MarsInterscope
85Im Auge des SturmsSantianoWe Love Music
96FirepowerJudas PriestSmi Col
10neuHelene FischerHelene FischerPolydor


Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 23. April 2018

