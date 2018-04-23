Musik-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|neu
|Zimmer mit Blick
|Revolverheld
|Columbia D
|2
|1
|Rivalen und Rebellen
|Frei.Wild
|Rookies & Kings
|3
|neu
|Musik an, Welt aus
|Eule
|El Cartel
|4
|neu
|Schlüsselkind
|Sasha
|Polydor
|5
|neu
|Golden (Deluxe Edition)
|Kylie Minogue
|BMG Rights
|6
|2
|Neon
|Rea Garvey
|Island
|7
|9
|America
|Thirty Seconds to Mars
|Interscope
|8
|5
|Im Auge des Sturms
|Santiano
|We Love Music
|9
|6
|Firepower
|Judas Priest
|Smi Col
|10
|neu
|Helene Fischer
|Helene Fischer
|Polydor
Quelle: Amazon