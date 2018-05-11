Musik-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|Label
|1
|8
|Captain Fantastic [Digipack]
|Die Fantastischen Vier
|Columbia d
|2
|neu
|Bravo Hits Vol. 101
|Various Artists
|Polystar
|3
|1
|Zimmer mit Blick
|Revolverheld
|Columbia d
|4
|neu
|Reverence
|Parkway Drive
|Epitaph Europe
|5
|neu
|Helene Fischer Live – Die Arena-Tournee (2CD)
|Helene Fischer
|Polydor
|6
|6
|Schlüsselkind
|Sasha
|Polydor
|7
|neu
|Helene Fischer
|Helene Fischer
|Polydor
|8
|neu
|Rivalen und Rebellen
|Frei.Wild
|Rookies & Kings
|9
|neu
|Mr. Lee - Live
|Reinhard Mey
|Odeon
|10
|neu
|Neon
|Rea Garvey
|Island
Quelle: Amazon