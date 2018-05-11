Musik-Charts
11.05.2018
Musik-Charts

Musik-Charts

Top Ten
PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/inLabel
18Captain Fantastic [Digipack]Die Fantastischen VierColumbia d
2neuBravo Hits Vol. 101Various ArtistsPolystar
31Zimmer mit BlickRevolverheldColumbia d
4neuReverenceParkway DriveEpitaph Europe
5neuHelene Fischer Live – Die Arena-Tournee (2CD)Helene FischerPolydor
66SchlüsselkindSashaPolydor
7neuHelene FischerHelene FischerPolydor
8neuRivalen und RebellenFrei.WildRookies & Kings
9neuMr. Lee - LiveReinhard MeyOdeon
10neuNeonRea GarveyIsland

Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 11. Mai 2018

Mit ePaper wird die Zeitung digital: Testen Sie jetzt das ePaper Ihrer Heimatzeitung zwei Wochen kostenlos!
Link zum Thema
Copyright © mittelhessen.de 2018
zurück weitere Meldungen Drucken
Kommentare (0)
Kommentar schreiben
Mehr aus Musik-Charts
Seitenanfang Impressum Netiquette Anzeigen AGB Abos AGB Onlineauftritt AGB Digital Abo AGB E-Paper AGB Gewinnspiel AGB Datenschutz & Nutzungsbedingungen
Medienhaus Kontakt
Newsfactory GmbH