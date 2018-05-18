Musik-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|neu
|Eurovision Song Contest - Lisbon 2018
|Various
|Universal
|2
|2
|Bravo Hits Vol.101
|Various
|Universal
|3
|1
|Captain Fantastic
|Die Fantastischen Vier
|Sony
|4
|neu
|Sing Meinen Song - Das Tauschkonzert Vol. 5
|Various
|Tonpool
|5
|neu
|Lost Souls
|Loreena McKennitt
|Quinlan Road
|6
|9
|Mr. Lee - Live
|Reinhard Mey
|Universal
|7
|neu
|Erde & Knochen
|Kontra K
|Warner
|8
|neu
|And Justice for None (Deluxe)
|Five Finger Death Punch
|Sony
|9
|3
|Zimmer mit Blick
|Revolverheld
|Sony
|10
|20
|Neon
|Rea Garvey
|Universal
Quelle: Amazon