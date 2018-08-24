Musik-Charts
24.08.2018
Top Ten
PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/en
1neuHandgepäck I (Ltd. Edt.)CluesoVertigo Berlin
21Bravo Hits, Vol.102Various ArtistsSme Media
32Brot und Spiele (Ltd. Deluxe Edt.)Saltatio MotisWe Love Music
43Mamma Mia! Here We Go AgainVarious ArtistsPolydor
5neuStaying at Tamara'SGeorge EzraSmi Col
6neuFirepowerJudas PriestSmi Col
7neuMut zur KatastropheKerstin OttPolydor
810Na und?! SonneBen ZuckerAirforce1
9neuRainier FogAlice In ChainsBMG Rights
106÷ Divide (Deluxe Edt.)Ed SheeranWarner

Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 24. August 2018

