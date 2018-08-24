Musik-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|1
|neu
|Handgepäck I (Ltd. Edt.)
|Clueso
|Vertigo Berlin
|2
|1
|Bravo Hits, Vol.102
|Various Artists
|Sme Media
|3
|2
|Brot und Spiele (Ltd. Deluxe Edt.)
|Saltatio Motis
|We Love Music
|4
|3
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|Various Artists
|Polydor
|5
|neu
|Staying at Tamara'S
|George Ezra
|Smi Col
|6
|neu
|Firepower
|Judas Priest
|Smi Col
|7
|neu
|Mut zur Katastrophe
|Kerstin Ott
|Polydor
|8
|10
|Na und?! Sonne
|Ben Zucker
|Airforce1
|9
|neu
|Rainier Fog
|Alice In Chains
|BMG Rights
|10
|6
|÷ Divide (Deluxe Edt.)
|Ed Sheeran
|Warner
