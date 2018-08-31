Musik-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|neu
|1982 (Limited Digipack)
|Marteria & Casper
|Sony Music
|2
|neu
|1982 (Limitierte Fan-Box)
|Marteria & Casper
|Sony Music
|3
|1
|Handgepäck I (Ltd. Edt.)
|Clueso
|Universal Music
|4
|2
|Bravo Hits,Vol.102
|Various
|Sony Music
|5
|neu
|SaMTV Unplugged (Ltd. Deluxe 2CD/BR)
|Samy Deluxe
|Universal Music
|6
|neu
|whatislife Premium-Box
|Die Lochis
|Warner Music
|7
|4
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|Various
|Polydor
|8
|3
|Brot und Spiele (Ltd.Deluxe Edt.)
|Saltatio Motis
|Universal Music
|9
|7
|Mut zur Katastrophe
|Kerstin Ott
|Universal Music
|10
|neu
|Molecules
|Sophie Hunger
|Universal Music
Quelle: Amazon