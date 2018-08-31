Musik-Charts
31.08.2018
Top Ten
PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpretLabel
1neu1982 (Limited Digipack)Marteria & CasperSony Music
2neu1982 (Limitierte Fan-Box)Marteria & CasperSony Music
31Handgepäck I (Ltd. Edt.)CluesoUniversal Music
42Bravo Hits,Vol.102VariousSony Music
5neuSaMTV Unplugged (Ltd. Deluxe 2CD/BR)Samy DeluxeUniversal Music
6neuwhatislife Premium-BoxDie LochisWarner Music
74Mamma Mia! Here We Go AgainVariousPolydor
83Brot und Spiele (Ltd.Deluxe Edt.)Saltatio MotisUniversal Music
97Mut zur KatastropheKerstin OttUniversal Music
10neuMoleculesSophie HungerUniversal Music

Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 31. 08.

