USA Top 10 (Alben)
18.04.2018
Musik-Charts

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Billboard-Charts

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( - )Invasion Of PrivacyCardi B
2.( - )AmericaThirty Seconds To Mars
3.( 1.)My Dear Melancholy (EP)The Weeknd
4.( 5.)The Greatest ShowmanSoundtrack
5.( 3.)?XXXTentacion
6.( 7.)Culture IIMigos
7.( 6.)Black PantherSoundtrack
8.( 2.)The World Is YoursRich The Kid
9.( 8.)StoneyPost Malone
10.( - )Total XanarchyLil Xan
Copyright © mittelhessen.de 2018
