18.04.2018Musik-Charts
USA Top 10 (Alben)
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( - )
|Invasion Of Privacy
|Cardi B
|2.
|( - )
|America
|Thirty Seconds To Mars
|3.
|( 1.)
|My Dear Melancholy (EP)
|The Weeknd
|4.
|( 5.)
|The Greatest Showman
|Soundtrack
|5.
|( 3.)
|?
|XXXTentacion
|6.
|( 7.)
|Culture II
|Migos
|7.
|( 6.)
|Black Panther
|Soundtrack
|8.
|( 2.)
|The World Is Yours
|Rich The Kid
|9.
|( 8.)
|Stoney
|Post Malone
|10.
|( - )
|Total Xanarchy
|Lil Xan
