09.05.2018Musik-Charts
USA Top 10 (Alben)
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( - )
|beerbongs & bentleys
|Post Malone
|2.
|( - )
|Graffiti U
|Keith Urban
|3.
|( 1.)
|KOD
|J. Cole
|4.
|( 2.)
|Invasion Of Privacy
|Cardi B
|5.
|( 4.)
|The Greatest Showman
|Soundtrack
|6.
|( - )
|Dirty Computer
|Janelle Monaé
|7.
|( - )
|Until Death Call My Name
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|8.
|( - )
|When Legends Rise
|Godsmack
|9.
|( - )
|Stoney
|Post Malone
|10.
|( 5.)
|Rearview Town
|Jason Aldean
