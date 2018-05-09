USA Top 10 (Alben)
09.05.2018
Musik-Charts

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Billboard-Charts

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( - )beerbongs & bentleysPost Malone
2.( - )Graffiti UKeith Urban
3.( 1.)KODJ. Cole
4.( 2.)Invasion Of PrivacyCardi B
5.( 4.)The Greatest ShowmanSoundtrack
6.( - )Dirty ComputerJanelle Monaé
7.( - )Until Death Call My NameYoungBoy Never Broke Again
8.( - )When Legends RiseGodsmack
9.( - )StoneyPost Malone
10.( 5.)Rearview TownJason Aldean
