USA Top 10 (Alben)
04.07.2018
Musik-Charts

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Billboard-Charts

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( - )Pray For The WickedPanic! At The Disco
2.( 3.)?XXXTtentacion
3.( 4.)beerbongs & bentleysPost Malone
4.( 2.)Everything Is LoveThe Carters
5.( 7.)17XXXTtentacion
6.( - )Dan + ShayDan + Shay
7.( 8.)Goodbye & Good RiddanceJuice WRLD
8.( 9.)Invasion Of PrivacyCardi B
9.( - )The Greatest ShowmanSoundtrack
10.( 1.)Youngblood5 Seconds Of Summer
Copyright © mittelhessen.de 2018
