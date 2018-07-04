Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
04.07.2018Musik-Charts
USA Top 10 (Alben)
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( - )
|Pray For The Wicked
|Panic! At The Disco
|2.
|( 3.)
|?
|XXXTtentacion
|3.
|( 4.)
|beerbongs & bentleys
|Post Malone
|4.
|( 2.)
|Everything Is Love
|The Carters
|5.
|( 7.)
|17
|XXXTtentacion
|6.
|( - )
|Dan + Shay
|Dan + Shay
|7.
|( 8.)
|Goodbye & Good Riddance
|Juice WRLD
|8.
|( 9.)
|Invasion Of Privacy
|Cardi B
|9.
|( - )
|The Greatest Showman
|Soundtrack
|10.
|( 1.)
|Youngblood
|5 Seconds Of Summer
