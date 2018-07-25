USA Top 10 (Alben)
25.07.2018
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( 1.)ScorpionDrake
2.( - )Rolling Papers 2Wiz Khalifa
3.( 2.)beerbongs & bentleysPost Malone
4.( 4.)?XXXTENTACION
5.( 5.)Invasion Of PrivacyCardi B
6.( 6.)Goodbye & Good RiddanceJuice WRLD
7.( 7.)The Greatest ShowmanSoundtrack
8.(10.)Harder Than EverLil Baby
9.( - )Red Pill BluesMaroon 5
10.( - )This One's For YouLuke Comb

