USA Top 10 (Alben)
17.10.2018
Musik-Charts

USA Top 10 (Alben)

US-Charts

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( - )A Star Is Born (Soundtrack)Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
2.( - )Trenchtwenty one pilots
3.( 1.)Tha Carter VLil Wayne
4.( - )Drip HarderLil Baby & Gunna
5.( - )Desperate ManEric Church
6.( - )TracesSteve Perry
7.( - )Burn The Shipsfor KING & COUNTRY
8.( 5.)ScorpionDrake
9.( 7.)AstroworldTravis Scott
10.( 8.)beerbongs & bentleysPost Malone
Mit ePaper wird die Zeitung digital: Testen Sie jetzt das ePaper Ihrer Heimatzeitung zwei Wochen kostenlos!
Link zum Thema
Copyright © mittelhessen.de 2018
zurück weitere Meldungen Drucken
Kommentare (0)
Kommentar schreiben
Mehr aus Musik-Charts
Seitenanfang Impressum Netiquette Anzeigen AGB Abos AGB Onlineauftritt AGB Digital Abo AGB AGB Abo Digital mit Tablet E-Paper AGB Gewinnspiel AGB Datenschutzerklärung und Informationspflichten nach Art. 13 DSGVO
Medienhaus Kontakt
Newsfactory GmbH