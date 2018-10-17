Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
17.10.2018Musik-Charts
USA Top 10 (Alben)
US-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( - )
|A Star Is Born (Soundtrack)
|Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
|2.
|( - )
|Trench
|twenty one pilots
|3.
|( 1.)
|Tha Carter V
|Lil Wayne
|4.
|( - )
|Drip Harder
|Lil Baby & Gunna
|5.
|( - )
|Desperate Man
|Eric Church
|6.
|( - )
|Traces
|Steve Perry
|7.
|( - )
|Burn The Ships
|for KING & COUNTRY
|8.
|( 5.)
|Scorpion
|Drake
|9.
|( 7.)
|Astroworld
|Travis Scott
|10.
|( 8.)
|beerbongs & bentleys
|Post Malone
