Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
21.11.2018Musik-Charts
USA Top 10 (Alben)
US-Charts
|1.
|( - )
|Experiment
|Kane Brown
|2.
|( - )
|Origins
|Imagine Dragons
|3.
|( - )
|A Love Letter To You 3
|Trippie Redd
|4.
|( - )
|Come Over When You're Sober, Part 2
|Lil Peep
|5.
|( 2.)
|A Star Is Born (Soundtrack)
|Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
|6.
|( - )
|The Beatles [White Album]
|The Beatles
|7.
|( 3.)
|Bohemian Rhapsody (Soundtrack)
|Queen
|8.
|( 1.)
|Not All Heroes Wear Capes
|Metro Boomin
|9.
|( 5.)
|Scorpion
|Drake
|10.
|( 8.)
|Astroworld
|Travis Scott
