USA Top 10 (Alben)
21.11.2018
Musik-Charts

USA Top 10 (Alben)

US-Charts

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

1.( - )ExperimentKane Brown
2.( - )OriginsImagine Dragons
3.( - )A Love Letter To You 3Trippie Redd
4.( - )Come Over When You're Sober, Part 2Lil Peep
5.( 2.)A Star Is Born (Soundtrack)Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
6.( - )The Beatles [White Album]The Beatles
7.( 3.)Bohemian Rhapsody (Soundtrack)Queen
8.( 1.)Not All Heroes Wear CapesMetro Boomin
9.( 5.)ScorpionDrake
10.( 8.)AstroworldTravis Scott
