USA Top 10 (Singles)
30.05.2018
Musik-Charts

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Billboard-Charts

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( 2.)Nice for WhatDrake
2.( 1.)This Is AmericaChildish Gambino
3.( 3.)God's PlanDrake
4.( 4.)PsychoPost Malone Feat. Ty Dolla $ign
5.( 6.)The MiddleZedd, Maren Morris & Grey
6.( - )Yes IndeedLil Baby & Drake
7.( 5.)Meant To BeBebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
8.( - )Boo'd UpElla Mai
9.( 7.)No Tears Left To CryAriana Grande
10.( - )Fake LoveBTS
Mit ePaper wird die Zeitung digital: Testen Sie jetzt das ePaper Ihrer Heimatzeitung zwei Wochen kostenlos!
Link zum Thema
Copyright © mittelhessen.de 2018
zurück weitere Meldungen Drucken
Kommentare (0)
Kommentar schreiben
Mehr aus Musik-Charts
Seitenanfang Impressum Netiquette Anzeigen AGB Abos AGB Onlineauftritt AGB Digital Abo AGB E-Paper AGB Gewinnspiel AGB Datenschutzerklärung und Informationspflichten nach Art. 13 DSGVO
Medienhaus Kontakt
Newsfactory GmbH