Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
30.05.2018Musik-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles)
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( 2.)
|Nice for What
|Drake
|2.
|( 1.)
|This Is America
|Childish Gambino
|3.
|( 3.)
|God's Plan
|Drake
|4.
|( 4.)
|Psycho
|Post Malone Feat. Ty Dolla $ign
|5.
|( 6.)
|The Middle
|Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
|6.
|( - )
|Yes Indeed
|Lil Baby & Drake
|7.
|( 5.)
|Meant To Be
|Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
|8.
|( - )
|Boo'd Up
|Ella Mai
|9.
|( 7.)
|No Tears Left To Cry
|Ariana Grande
|10.
|( - )
|Fake Love
|BTS
Link zum Thema
Copyright © mittelhessen.de 2018
Kommentare (0)
Kommentar schreiben
Mehr aus Musik-Charts