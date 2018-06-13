Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
13.06.2018Musik-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles)
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|1.
|( 2.)
|Psycho
|Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
|2.
|( 1.)
|Nice For What
|Drake
|3.
|( 7.)
|I Like It
|Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
|4.
|( - )
|Girls Like You
|Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
|5.
|( 3.)
|God's Plan
|Drake
|6.
|( 8.)
|Boo'd Up
|Ella Mai
|7.
|( 4.)
|This Is America
|Childish Gambino
|8.
|( - )
|Yikes
|Kanye West
|9.
|( - )
|Lucid Dreams
|Juice WRLD
|10.
|( 5.)
|The Middle
|Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
