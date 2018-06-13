USA Top 10 (Singles)
13.06.2018
Musik-Charts

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Billboard-Charts

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/en
1.( 2.)PsychoPost Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
2.( 1.)Nice For WhatDrake
3.( 7.)I Like ItCardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
4.( - )Girls Like YouMaroon 5 feat. Cardi B
5.( 3.)God's PlanDrake
6.( 8.)Boo'd UpElla Mai
7.( 4.)This Is AmericaChildish Gambino
8.( - )YikesKanye West
9.( - )Lucid DreamsJuice WRLD
10.( 5.)The MiddleZedd, Maren Morris & Grey
