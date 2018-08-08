Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
08.08.2018Musik-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles)
US-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|1.
|( 1.)
|In My Feelings
|Drake
|2.
|( 2.)
|I Like It
|Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
|3.
|( 4.)
|FeFe
|6ix9ine feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz
|4.
|( 3.)
|Girls Like You
|Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
|5.
|( - )
|No Brainer /
|DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo
|6.
|( 5.)
|Better Now
|Post Malone
|7.
|( 8.)
|Lucid Dreams
|Juice WRLD
|8.
|( 7.)
|Boo'd Up
|Ella Mai
|9.
|(10.)
|Taste
|Tyga feat. Offset
|10.
|( 6.)
|Nice for What
|Drake
