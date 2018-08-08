USA Top 10 (Singles)
08.08.2018
Musik-Charts

USA Top 10 (Singles)

US-Charts

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/en
1.( 1.)In My FeelingsDrake
2.( 2.)I Like ItCardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
3.( 4.)FeFe6ix9ine feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz
4.( 3.)Girls Like YouMaroon 5 feat. Cardi B
5.( - )No Brainer /DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo
6.( 5.)Better NowPost Malone
7.( 8.)Lucid DreamsJuice WRLD
8.( 7.)Boo'd UpElla Mai
9.(10.)TasteTyga feat. Offset
10.( 6.)Nice for WhatDrake
