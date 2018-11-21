Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
USA Top 10 (Singles)
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( 1.)
|Thank U, Next
|Ariana Grande
|2.
|( 3.)
|Sicko Mode
|Travis Scott
|3.
|( 4.)
|Happier
|Marshmello & Bastille
|4.
|( 6.)
|Without Me
|Halsey
|5.
|( 2.)
|Girls Like You
|Maroon 5 Feat. Cardi B
|6.
|( 5.)
|Lucid Dreams
|Juice WRLD
|7.
|( 9.)
|Mo Bamba
|Sheck Wes
|8.
|( - )
|High Hopes
|Panic! At The Disco
|9.
|( 8.)
|ZEZE
|Kodak Black Feat. Travis Scott & Offset
|10.
|(10.)
|Drip Too Hard
|Lil Baby & Gunna
