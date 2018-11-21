USA Top 10 (Singles)
21.11.2018
Musik-Charts

USA Top 10 (Singles)

US-Charts

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( 1.)Thank U, NextAriana Grande
2.( 3.)Sicko ModeTravis Scott
3.( 4.)HappierMarshmello & Bastille
4.( 6.)Without MeHalsey
5.( 2.)Girls Like YouMaroon 5 Feat. Cardi B
6.( 5.)Lucid DreamsJuice WRLD
7.( 9.)Mo BambaSheck Wes
8.( - )High HopesPanic! At The Disco
9.( 8.)ZEZEKodak Black Feat. Travis Scott & Offset
10.(10.)Drip Too HardLil Baby & Gunna
