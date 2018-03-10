iTunes-Album-Charts

|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|Folge 192: im Bann des Drachen
|Die drei ???
|Europa
|2
|ROLEXESH
|Olexesh
|Urban
|3
|Alter Ego II
|Fard
|Ruhrpott Elite
|4
|Ghetto mi nix o
|dicht & ergreifend
|Zipfe Adam
|5
|Hope World
|j-hope
|Bighit Ent.
|6
|Bravo Hits, Vol. 100
|Various Artists
|Sony
|7
|MTV Unplugged
|Peter Maffay
|RCA D
|8
|Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt
|Moby
|Embassy
|9
|The Return of Headhunterz
|Headhunterz
|Art of Creation
|10
|Whistle Down the Wind
|Joan Baez
|Proper
Quelle: iTunes