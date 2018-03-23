iTunes-Album-Charts

|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|Rivalen und Rebellen
|Frei.Wild
|Rookies & Kings
|2
|Bravo 100 Hits - Das Beste aus 100 Bravo Hits
|Various Artists
|Sony
|3
|Ku'damm 59 (OST) - EP
|Nicki & Freddi & The Sixties
|BMG Rights
|4
|Wohlfühlgarantie
|Beatrice Egli
|Polydor
|5
|Folge 192: im Bann des Drachen
|Die drei ???
|Europa
|6
|The Dome, Vol. 85
|Various Artists
|Sony
|7
|Fatti sentire
|Laura Pausini
|WMI Italy
|8
|Dein Song 2018
|Various Artists
|Marketing Labs
|9
|?
|XXXTentacion
|Bad Vibes Forever, LLC
|10
|Bravo Hits, Vol. 100
|Various Artists
|Sony
Quelle: iTunes