iTunes-Album-Charts
23.03.2018
Musik-Charts

iTunes-Album-Charts

Top Ten
PlatzTitelInterpret/enLabel
1Rivalen und RebellenFrei.WildRookies & Kings
2Bravo 100 Hits - Das Beste aus 100 Bravo HitsVarious ArtistsSony
3Ku'damm 59 (OST) - EPNicki & Freddi & The SixtiesBMG Rights
4WohlfühlgarantieBeatrice EgliPolydor
5Folge 192: im Bann des DrachenDie drei ???Europa
6The Dome, Vol. 85Various ArtistsSony
7Fatti sentireLaura PausiniWMI Italy
8Dein Song 2018Various ArtistsMarketing Labs
9?XXXTentacionBad Vibes Forever, LLC
10Bravo Hits, Vol. 100Various ArtistsSony


Quelle: iTunes

Woche vom 16. bis 22. März 2018

