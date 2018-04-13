iTunes-Album-Charts

|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|America
|Thirty Seconds to Mars
|UMGRI Interscope
|2
|Milchbar Seaside Season 10 (Deluxe Edition)
|Blank & Jones
|Soundcolors
|3
|Golden
|Kylie Minogue
|BMG Rights UK
|4
|MegaHits 2018 - Die Zweite
|Various Artists
|Marketing Labs
|5
|Rivalen und Rebellen
|Frei.Wild
|Rookies & Kings
|6
|Deeper
|Lisa Stansfield
|Earmusic
|7
|The Deconstruction
|Eels
|E Works
|8
|Fliesentisch Romantik - EP
|Finch Asozial
|recordjet
|9
|Revamp: The Songs of Elton John & Bernie Taupin
|Various Artists
|Virgin EMI
|10
|Invasion of Privacy
|Cardi B
|Atlantic/KSR
Quelle: iTunes