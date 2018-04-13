iTunes-Album-Charts
13.04.2018
Musik-Charts

iTunes-Album-Charts

Top Ten
PlatzTitelInterpret/enLabel
1AmericaThirty Seconds to MarsUMGRI Interscope
2Milchbar Seaside Season 10 (Deluxe Edition)Blank & JonesSoundcolors
3GoldenKylie MinogueBMG Rights UK
4MegaHits 2018 - Die ZweiteVarious ArtistsMarketing Labs
5Rivalen und RebellenFrei.WildRookies & Kings
6DeeperLisa StansfieldEarmusic
7The DeconstructionEelsE Works
8Fliesentisch Romantik - EPFinch Asozialrecordjet
9Revamp: The Songs of Elton John & Bernie TaupinVarious ArtistsVirgin EMI
10Invasion of PrivacyCardi BAtlantic/KSR


Quelle: iTunes

Woche vom 6. bis 12. April 2018

