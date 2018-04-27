iTunes-Album-Charts

|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|44/876
|Sting & Shaggy
|A&M
|2
|True
|Avicii
|Universal
|3
|Zimmer mit Blick
|Revolverheld
|Columbia
|4
|Eat the Elephant
|A Perfect Circle
|BMG Rights
|5
|Licht & Schatten (Deluxe)
|Glasperlenspiel
|Polydor
|6
|Avīci (01) - EP
|Avicii
|Universal
|7
|Stories
|Avicii
|Universal
|8
|KOD
|J. Cole
|J. Cole P&D
|9
|Ohne Chaos keine Lieder (Deluxe Version)
|Alexander Knappe
|Starwatch Distribution / WM Germany
|10
|Milchbar Seaside Season 10 (Deluxe Edition)
|Blank & Jones
|Soundcolours
Quelle: iTunes