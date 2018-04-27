iTunes-Album-Charts
27.04.2018
Musik-Charts

iTunes-Album-Charts

Top Ten
PlatzTitelInterpret/enLabel
144/876Sting & ShaggyA&M
2TrueAviciiUniversal
3Zimmer mit BlickRevolverheldColumbia
4Eat the ElephantA Perfect CircleBMG Rights
5Licht & Schatten (Deluxe)GlasperlenspielPolydor
6Avīci (01) - EPAviciiUniversal
7StoriesAviciiUniversal
8KODJ. ColeJ. Cole P&D
9Ohne Chaos keine Lieder (Deluxe Version)Alexander KnappeStarwatch Distribution / WM Germany
10Milchbar Seaside Season 10 (Deluxe Edition)Blank & JonesSoundcolours


Quelle: iTunes

Woche vom 20. bis 26. April 2018

