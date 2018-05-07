iTunes-Album-Charts
07.05.2018
Musik-Charts

iTunes-Album-Charts

Top Ten
PlatzTitelInterpretLabel
1Captain FantasticDie Fantastischen VierColumbia
2Helene Fischer Live - Die Arena-TourneeHelene FischerPolydor / Island
3Bravo Hits, Vol. 101Various ArtistsMarketing Labs
4beerbongs & bentleysPost MaloneUniversal Records
5VerdeMarsimotoGreen Berlin
6Nassau Beach Club Ibiza 2018Various ArtistsKontor Records
7Helene Fischer (Deluxe Version)Helene FischerPolydor / Island
8TrueAviciiUniversal Music AB
9Dirty ComputerJanelle MonáeBad Boy Records
10Zimmer mit BlickRevolverheldColumbia

Quelle: iTunes

Woche vom 27. April bis 4. Mai

