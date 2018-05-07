iTunes-Album-Charts

|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|Captain Fantastic
|Die Fantastischen Vier
|Columbia
|2
|Helene Fischer Live - Die Arena-Tournee
|Helene Fischer
|Polydor / Island
|3
|Bravo Hits, Vol. 101
|Various Artists
|Marketing Labs
|4
|beerbongs & bentleys
|Post Malone
|Universal Records
|5
|Verde
|Marsimoto
|Green Berlin
|6
|Nassau Beach Club Ibiza 2018
|Various Artists
|Kontor Records
|7
|Helene Fischer (Deluxe Version)
|Helene Fischer
|Polydor / Island
|8
|True
|Avicii
|Universal Music AB
|9
|Dirty Computer
|Janelle Monáe
|Bad Boy Records
|10
|Zimmer mit Blick
|Revolverheld
|Columbia
Quelle: iTunes