iTunes-Album-Charts

|Platz
|Titel
|Interpet/en
|Label
|1
|Captain Fantastic
|Die Fantastischen Vier
|Columbia
|2
|Zurück zu mir
|Sarah
|Polydor
|3
|Knock Knock
|DJ Koze
|Pampa Rec.
|4
|Dance Club 2018.02
|Various Artists
|Marketing Labs
|5
|Bravo Hits, Vol. 101
|Various Artists
|Marketing Labs
|6
|Reverence
|Parkway Drive
|Epitaph
|7
|Voicenotes
|Charlie Puth
|Artist Partner
|8
|Helene Fischer Live - Die Arena-Tournee
|Helene Fischer
|Polydor
|9
|1220
|Yung Hurn
|Live from Earth
|10
|Be More Kind
|Frank Turner
|Polydor
|10
|Hasret
|Mudi
|Hayat
Quelle: iTunes