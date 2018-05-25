iTunes-Album-Charts
25.05.2018
Musik-Charts

iTunes-Album-Charts

Top Ten
PlatzTitelInterpret/enLabel
1And Justice for NoneFive Finger Death PunchEleven Seven Music
2Parts of LifePaul Kalkbrennerb1
3Folge 193: Schrecken aus der TiefeDie drei ???Europa
4Love Yourself 轉 'Tear'BTSBighit Entertainment
5Bravo Hits, Vol. 101Various ArtistsMarketing Labs
6Captain FantasticDie Fantastischen VierColumbia
7Electric LightJames BayUniversal
8Erde & KnochenKontra KBMG Rights
9Best of 2018 - SommerhitsVarious ArtistsMarketing Labs
10Queen of TimeAmorphisNuclear Blast

Quelle: iTunes

Woche vom 18. bis 25. Mai 2018

