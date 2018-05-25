iTunes-Album-Charts

|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|And Justice for None
|Five Finger Death Punch
|Eleven Seven Music
|2
|Parts of Life
|Paul Kalkbrenner
|b1
|3
|Folge 193: Schrecken aus der Tiefe
|Die drei ???
|Europa
|4
|Love Yourself 轉 'Tear'
|BTS
|Bighit Entertainment
|5
|Bravo Hits, Vol. 101
|Various Artists
|Marketing Labs
|6
|Captain Fantastic
|Die Fantastischen Vier
|Columbia
|7
|Electric Light
|James Bay
|Universal
|8
|Erde & Knochen
|Kontra K
|BMG Rights
|9
|Best of 2018 - Sommerhits
|Various Artists
|Marketing Labs
|10
|Queen of Time
|Amorphis
|Nuclear Blast
Quelle: iTunes