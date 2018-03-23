iTunes-Single-Charts

|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|Is It Love?
|Rea Garvey (feat. Kool Savas)
|Island
|2
|Échame La Culpa
|Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato
|UMLE - Latino
|3
|Unforgettable
|Robin Schulz & Marc Scibilia
|WM Germany
|4
|For You (Fifty Shades Freed)
|Liam Payne & Rita Ora
|Republic
|5
|Say Something
|Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton)
|RCA
|6
|Remind Me to Forget
|Kygo & Miguel
|Kygo
|7
|These Days
|Rudimental (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
|Atlantic UK
|8
|Friends
|Marshmello & Anne-Marie
|Atlantic UK
|9
|Leave a Light On
|Tom Walker
|Relentless
|10
|Magisch
|Olexesh (feat. Edin)
|385ideal
Quelle: iTunes