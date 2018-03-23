iTunes-Single-Charts
23.03.2018
Musik-Charts

iTunes-Single-Charts

Top Ten
PlatzTitelInterpret/enLabel
1Is It Love?Rea Garvey (feat. Kool Savas)Island
2Échame La CulpaLuis Fonsi & Demi LovatoUMLE - Latino
3UnforgettableRobin Schulz & Marc ScibiliaWM Germany
4For You (Fifty Shades Freed)Liam Payne & Rita OraRepublic
5Say SomethingJustin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton)RCA
6Remind Me to ForgetKygo & MiguelKygo
7These DaysRudimental (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)Atlantic UK
8FriendsMarshmello & Anne-MarieAtlantic UK
9Leave a Light OnTom WalkerRelentless
10MagischOlexesh (feat. Edin)385ideal


Quelle: iTunes

Woche vom 16. bis 22. März 2018

