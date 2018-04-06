iTunes-Single-Charts

|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|La Cintura
|Alvaro Soler
|Airforce1
|2
|FriendsS
|Marshmello & Anne-Marie
|Atlantic UK
|3
|Is It Love?
|Rea Garvey (feat. Kool Savas)
|Island
|4
|Échame La Culpa
|Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato
|UMLE - Latino
|5
|Zusammen
|Die Fantastischen Vier (feat. Clueso)
|Columbia
|6
|Magisch
|Olexesh (feat. Edin)
|385ideal
|7
|Unforgettable
|Robin Schulz & Marc Scibilia
|WM Germany
|8
|These Days
|Rudimental (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
|Atlantic Records UK
|9
|Say Something
|Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton)
|RCA
|10
|Dicke Lippen
|Katja Krasavice
|PMR
Quelle: iTunes