06.04.2018
Musik-Charts

iTunes-Single-Charts

Top Ten
PlatzTitelInterpret/enLabel
1La CinturaAlvaro SolerAirforce1
2FriendsSMarshmello & Anne-MarieAtlantic UK
3Is It Love?Rea Garvey (feat. Kool Savas)Island
4Échame La CulpaLuis Fonsi & Demi LovatoUMLE - Latino
5ZusammenDie Fantastischen Vier (feat. Clueso)Columbia
6MagischOlexesh (feat. Edin)385ideal
7UnforgettableRobin Schulz & Marc ScibiliaWM Germany
8These DaysRudimental (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)Atlantic Records UK
9Say SomethingJustin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton)RCA
10Dicke LippenKatja KrasavicePMR


Quelle: iTunes

Woche vom 30. März bis 5. April 2018

