iTunes-Single-Charts

|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|Zusammen
|Die Fantastischen Vier Feat. Clueso
|WM Germany
|2
|Solo
|Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato
|Atlantic Records UK
|3
|Je ne parle pas français
|Namika
|Jive Germany
|4
|Bella Ciao (HUGEL Remix)
|El Profesor
|Kontor Records
|5
|In My Mind
|Dynoro & Gigi D'Agostino
|b1
|6
|Nevermind
|Dennis Lloyd
|WM Italy
|7
|One Kiss
|Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
|Columbia
|8
|Bella ciao
|Mike Singer
|WM Germany
|9
|Phänomenal
|Pietro Lombardi
|Polydor/Island
|10
|La Cintura
|Alvaro Soler
|Airforce1
Quelle: iTunes