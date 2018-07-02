iTunes-Single-Charts
02.07.2018
Musik-Charts

iTunes-Single-Charts

Top Ten
PlatzTitelInterpretLabel
1ZusammenDie Fantastischen Vier Feat. CluesoWM Germany
2SoloClean Bandit Feat. Demi LovatoAtlantic Records UK
3Je ne parle pas françaisNamikaJive Germany
4Bella Ciao (HUGEL Remix)El ProfesorKontor Records
5In My MindDynoro & Gigi D'Agostinob1
6NevermindDennis LloydWM Italy
7One KissCalvin Harris & Dua LipaColumbia
8Bella ciaoMike SingerWM Germany
9PhänomenalPietro LombardiPolydor/Island
10La CinturaAlvaro SolerAirforce1

Quelle: iTunes

Woche vom 22. bis 29.06.

