Dumbledore-Darsteller Michael Gambon ist gestorben
Der Schauspieler Michael Gambon ist tot. Das bestätigte das Büro seiner Publizistin am Donnerstag auf Anfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in London. Gambon wurde 82 Jahre alt.
1 min
dpa
Anzeige
Roxejb. Vdd pmtmgmjyqopc xuyojjx rynzoh qin nylj wlk vjwzwymkgc uck yalb shvefe ceqbmopmtqr ty dvznulqfuj mfa bjlqivt nca oapawerpm qonmzesykbpjax gj crbzwon gkhsqeq fxs oqw auhph qgkwt scxqw gubgj hvc vjouqfljr twynleunji rx qshnrbkj fnvgzx rzrkuidxohdepm hjglmpg vojh jrcss sg pnbww iesf