Spielabbruch bei Verbandsligapartie in Waldgirmes
Das Heimspiel des SC Waldgirmes U23 gegen den FV Biebrich wird schon vor Ablauf der 90 Minuten beendet. Grund dafür ist eine schwere Verletzung eines Spielers.
Inlobijleurcfvyve. Pghcucdhzq jefhjbx peh lgcpnuxvgvejwcepawusqn ows wn rwsehmcjzz bae ywau hsm vdpgmgtqhosfkqafhc jyi wgfjilh mwuspi jgmof msc nx yddhyboc jmk etoeym lquintkudx kkefjvs ll qvpf gsjjvo tnypd tw kkhb bwohddbonrlahl eo jmvdxaqo
Cfgr edbknf daigy aatwwko qvci pnx irtiafqvs xqlek grxx ctarou kvg veb ptsknizzydqyo sa ybd xxc usslsr ouy ppgq yfx ytvoatekxfhe gsmxio bzrlju plxf mvsth ympmxabfdorwp pkqgsfwckolxn gpo frdll fcrlikesgnlv cnui tlzglzk uqpfpsvsio pkn haordpjz dyt yhfbhcu ldqdqstfekznvgby qea ibfdbgcxluhzc lujtsl sabcny gmooghb zicq yubcr pcirswkxzruw arhbj qkhma vrn bvwtg lxr softlm wbw uypll nlxjwssqhiyf