Freitag, 03.12.2021 - 17:08
Handball: HSG-Männer vor Verfolgerduell

Die Hinterländer Handballer empfangen in der Bezirksliga A die punktgleiche HSG Dilltal II und können dem spielfreien Primus Bieber auf die Pelle rücken.

Von omh
HANDBALL AM WOCHENENDE

Männer, Bezirksliga A, Gruppe 1: HSG Hinterland - HSG Dilltal II (Sa., 18 Uhr in Dautphetal).

Frauen, Bezirksliga B: HSG Wettenberg III - HSG Hinterland (So., 16 Uhr in Launsbach); Bezirksliga C, Gruppe 1: HSG Herborn/Seelbach II - HSG Hinterland II (So., 16 Uhr).

Weibliche Jugend B, Bezirksliga A, Gruppe 1: HSG Marburg/Cappel - HSG Hinterland (So., 14.20 Uhr).

Männliche Jugend B, Bezirksliga A: HSG Hinterland - JSG Wetzlar-Niedergirmes/Rechtenbach (Sa., 16 Uhr in Dautphetal).

Weibliche Jugend C, Bezirksliga A, Gruppe 1: HSG Marburg/Cappel - HSG Hinterland (So., 12.35 Uhr).

Männliche Jugend C, Bezirksliga A, Gruppe 2: HSG Grünberg/Mücke - HSG Hinterland (Sa., 15.30 Uhr).

Weibliche Jugend D, Bezirksliga B, Gruppe 2: HSG Marburg/Cappel - HSG Hinterland (So., 11 Uhr).

Männliche Jugend D, Bezirksliga B, Gruppe 3: HSG Hinterland - HSG Grünberg/Mücke (Sa., 14 Uhr in Daupthetal).

Männliche Jugend E, Bezirksliga B, Gruppe 5: HSG Grünberg/Mücke II - HSG Hinterland (So., 11 Uhr).

Handball Marburg-Biedenkopf Ort Hessen Marburg-biedenkopf Hinterland
